Notre Dame remains focused on ending 2019 with Camping World Bowl win

Notre Dame moved their bowl practice from a local Orlando high school to Camping World Stadium in order to get used to the environment for Saturday’s game.

In typical Notre Dame fashion, the Domers were wearing different teammates numbers at their final practice.

It’s been a fun week for Notre Dame football. They’ve been able to go to Universal Studios and two walk-ons have earned scholarships for the rest of the academic year.

With the fun, comes the focus. Kelly says he’s seen the focus in practice recently after not seeing it earlier this week. If the Irish want to end the season with the win, Kelly says the Domers need to be locked in until Saturday is over.

"Well, I think the focus needs to continue to improve," Kelly said. "Obviously, you come down here and you are down in Florida and the guys are enjoying being here. They are preparing well but these next 48 hours are crucial now as they begin their mental preparation to get ready for a really good football team in Iowa State. I thought yesterday’s practice was what it needed to be. Today, their attention has got to be even better as we get closer to game day."

Kickoff is scheduled for noon on Saturday. You can catch the broadcast on ABC.