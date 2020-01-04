Notre Dame ready to resume ACC play

Notre Dame men's basketball is back in ACC play this weekend when they visit Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.

The Irish are already 0-2 in the ACC this season with an opening loss at North Carolina and a home loss to Boston College back in early December.

"I think we did a great job in the next few games that we had where we actually became better as a group, smarter as a group and tougher as a group, and everything we've been accumulating into the best team that we can be," guard Rex Pflueger said.

With the season heating up, head coach Mike Brey says his team especially the younger players have matured and are ready for conference play.

"We don't have three, one seeds in the league so that helps you enjoy your holiday a little bit more," Brey said. "But we certainly are coming out of a hole at 0-2 in that. Now the good thing is that there's 18 chances to work your way back into the mix so yeah it's different."

The Irish go for their first ACC win Sat. afternoon at Syracuse at 4 over on ESPN2