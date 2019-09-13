Fighting Irish ready to protect Notre Dame Stadium in home opener

Notre Dame has been rock solid at home over the past few seasons.

The Fighting Irish have won 11 straight at the House Rocke built. That's the third longest winning streak at home for the Irish since Notre Dame Stadium was built in 1930.

Of course, Notre Dame finished with a clean slate at home in 2018 finishing with a 6-0 record. The Irish have gone undefeated at home in two of the last four seasons.

Brian Kelly says Notre Dame's success at home has a lot to do with the fans. Notre Dame Stadium has sold out for 267 consecutive games. That's the second longest streak in NCAA history.

Kelly wants his team to protect their home turf and put on a show for the fans tomorrow.

"The home field advantage is real with our fans," Kelly said. "It has gotten better and better in my time here in terms of, you know, just the support that we have. Its important for them to play well at home. They talk about we talk about protecting our house and quite frankly, it is part of the things we do in our summer work that they want to be in our stadium and they want to play their very best in front of the crowd."

The Irish have fared quite well in home opener as of late. Notre Dame has won the home opener for seven consecutive seasons, and they'll look to make that eight with a win tomorrow over New Mexico.