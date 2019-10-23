Notre Dame ready for rowdy Michigan environment

This weekend Notre Dame is getting ready to play in its first road game in more than a month, when they head to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan.

The last time the Fighting Irish played in a road game was their only loss of the season against Georgia.

The Irish committed six false start penalties against the Bulldogs. Brian Kelly said afterward he was sick to his stomach.

He thought quarterback Ian Book was prepared with his silent cadence, and Kelly took the blame.

However, with a tough environment coming Notre Dame's way on Saturday, Book feels much more prepared to handle the tough atmosphere.

"Overall, we embrace all of the elements," Book said. "Obviously, Georgia was extremely loud. We had a couple of cadence issues that we worked on this bye week and this week as well. Being able to embrace all of these elements for some of those guys who haven't played in those huge loud games like that you just have to way to be calm and have fun with it. It's going to be awesome. We like when it's really loud. We like when there's a lot of people there. We like when it's prime time television so that's the point and that's why we come to Notre Dame."

That tough environment is coming Notre Dame's way Saturday night under the lights at the Big House as Notre Dame and Michigan are set to battle it out on prime-time TV.

Kickoff between the Irish and the Wolverines is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

