Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec enters transfer portal

Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec has entered the transfer portal.

Jurkovec played in six games in a backup role to Ian Book in 2019.

In 2018, Jurkovec was a five-star recruit and the country's top dual-threat quarterback, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Brian Kelly called Jurkovec the best quarterback prospect in the country when he signed to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame will still have three quarterbacks on the roster starting next week: Ian Book, Brendon Clark and Drew Pyne, who will enroll early.