Notre Dame preps for Clemson

Notre Dame Men's Basketball is gearing up for a three game road trip starting tomorrow with a matchup against Clemson.

The Irish are 5-2 all time against Clemson with the Tigers taking the last two matchups.

This season, Clemson has scored big wins over North Carolina, Duke and Syracuse.

Head coach Mike Brey says present a similar challenge defensively like recent opponents.

"But what we've tried to do is ball screen it early," Brey said. "You know and kind of distort it. It's almost impossible sometimes to make the first pass when you're playing against switching athletic guys out in passing lanes. So you almost have to ball screen it maybe get a mismatch of being on Prentiss or TJ. And they may have to drive a little. You can't just kind of run your motion and swing it and move it. It's physically impossible sometimes. I thought it shocked us early, as Florida State did. We turned it over a little bit more the other night against Pittsburgh but then we finally adjusted and were able to get some looks and were strong with the balls."

Notre Dame and Clemson play at 6 on Sunday on the ACC Network.