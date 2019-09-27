Notre Dame prepares for mobile UVA quarterback Bryce Perkins

There are just two days until Notre Dame's next battle, and once again the Irish will have a dynamic quarterback on their hands. This time, it's Bryce Perkins.

Heading into this season, there were high expectations for Perkins. He found himself on the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien award preseason watchlists, much like Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book.

In his four starts this season, Perkins has thrown for six touchdowns and just shy of 850 yards. He also poses a threat on the ground, rushing for under 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“It all runs through Perkins,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “You know, it goes through him in terms of his ability to make plays. He's explosive. He's extremely dangerous with the ball in his hands. He can throw the football at a pretty high percentage. Gets the ball out quickly, he's not going to sit back there and wait on things.”

But the Irish say they are up for the challenge of squaring up against a mobile quarterback.

“I enjoy playing a mobile quarterback,” defensive lineman Kurt Hinish said. “It creates kind of a challenge myself and for the guys around me. Yeah, and I like a challenge.”

Notre Dame takes on Virginia Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on WNDU.

