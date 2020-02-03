Notre Dame on best offensive stretch of the season

The Notre Dame men's basketbal team is arguably playing its best basketball right now.

Not only have the Fighting Irish won two straight games but they've scored at least 80 points in their last four contests.

"It's been a little bit of everything," Irish head coach Mike Brey said. "You are kind of waiting because you feel, even through last season, you just feel like you've had some weapons. That's who we've been. When we get into that rhythm, we have a shot to beat anybody, which we've shown we can do.

That's a stretch that hasn't been done by the Domers at all this season.

The Irish like where their tempo is right now and they hope it continues.

"It's just great movement, honestly," Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin said. "We always knew we could play like this. To see it come to fruition here, get the ball moving, making shots, everything we practice on day in and day out has been great. We just have to keep it going."

The Irish will look to beat their third straight opponent Wednesday when they wrap up their homestand against Pitt.

That will be an early tip at Purcell Pavilion. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., and you can catch the broadcast on the ACC Network.

