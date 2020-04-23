Notre Dame players looking to see where they land in 2020 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is on Thursday and quite a few Golden Domers are excited to see what team they're going to end up with.

One of them to keep an eye on is tight end Cole Kmet, who's considered to be among the top tight ends in this year's draft.

Kmet finished the 2019 season with 43 receptions for 515 yards and 6 touchdowns, but he's expected to make a higher impact at the NFL level, according to multiple sports analysts.

Another Notre Dame draft prospect is wide receiver Chase Claypool, who had over 1,000 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns for the Irish. Claypool also had a good performance at this year's NFL combine.

And it's not just the offensive players to watch out for.

On the defensive side Julian Okwara is a player teams could use if they need to improve their pass rush.

Okwara led the team in 2018 with 12.5 tackles for loss and tied for first with 8 sacks. In 2019, he had 18 tackles and 4 sacks, however, his season ended prematurely when he broke a bone in his leg.

Defensive end Khalid Kareem is another big man teams could use. He had 46 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and led the Irish with 3 forced fumbles in his final season.

Other Golden Domers who may get taken in the draft include:

-WR Chris Finke

-CB Troy Pride Jr.

-Safety Alohi Gilman

Meanwhile, a South Bend native is also taking part in the draft.

South Bend Adams and Ball State graduate Danny Pinter is in the draft as an offensive lineman.

