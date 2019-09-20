Notre Dame players from Georgia making an impact in 2019

The Fighting Irish have only played the Bulldogs twice but have never traveled on down to Georgia to play at Sanford Stadium.

But there is a battle the Irish have seen some success in the Peach State: the recruiting battle.

Brian Kelly has landed six signees in the last two classes from the state of Georgia.

Three of those players, safety Kyle Hamilton, tight end Tommy Tremble and running back C'Bo Flemister, have all recorded touchdowns for the Blue and Gold this season.

Kelly says the high school football talent in Georgia is outstanding. He never hesitates going on the Midnight Train down to Georgia to talk with recruits because they have really helped the Notre Dame football program.

"Our mission is excellence and graduating all of our players and playing for championships," Kelly said. "The schools we're targeting in the state of Georgia have a similar batch of schools that we feel like demographically we can hit, and they match the Notre Dame kind of model that we want from our recruiting base."

But on Saturday, the Irish hope to win more than just a recruiting battle as Notre Dame takes on Georgia in a Top 10 Showdown in Athens.

