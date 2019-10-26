Notre Dame players are ready for their first trip to the Big House

The Notre Dame-Michigan rivalry is not like the Notre Dame-USC rivalry. The Irish don't play the Wolverines every year like the Trojans.

This will be the first time this crop of Domers gets to play at the Big House in front of the Maize and Blue.

The team got a taste of the rivalry last year as Notre Dame topped Michigan 24-17 in the House that Rockne Built.

But that was on their home turf. Tonight, they'll play the Wolverines in a packed Big House with those rowdy Michigan fans.

"You see it on the schedule and you realize, it's going to be a fun one," Irish wide receiver Chris Finke said. "You have the opportunity to play in it so I think everyone is looking forward to it."

The Notre Dame players say this is why they came to Notre Dame and are expecting to feed off of this atmosphere tonight.

"We're super excited," Irish quarterback Ian Book said. "I've never been down to Michigan myself but growing up I feel like that's a place you dream of playing. It's going to be a lot of people. It's going to be loud. We're excited. We just want to get a big win on the road. It's big for us. You can tell everyone this week is extremely pumped up, excited and confident."

