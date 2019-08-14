Notre Dame opens new Irish Athletics Center on campus

The Notre Dame football team has been able to practice in the new Irish Athletics Center, and on Wednesday, 16 News Now was able to get a first look inside the new complex

The new Irish Athletics Center had been in construction for just under a year, and now, it is all finished up and ready for Fighting Irish football practice.

The state-of-the-art facility has a synthetic turf field and a giant video board at midfield for replay and graphics. There are also video cameras to record and review the action up on the video board.

On the second level of the facility, there is a 1,600-square-foot recruiting lounge.

In all, the facility totals 111,400 square feet, and the ceiling is 95 feet at it's peak. The Irish will use the facility whenever it is raining or if they want to cool off when it is hot outside.

The facility is not only for Notre Dame football; both the men's and women's soccer teams will use the new Irish Athletics Center for practice.

