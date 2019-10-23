Notre Dame offensive line receives midseason honors

It's no secret, Notre Dame has produced top offensive line talent over the years. Right now in the NFL, there are nine offensive lineman who spent their careers under the shadow of the Golden Dome.

The current crop of big uglies at Notre Dame have been just as impressive.

For the third straight year, the Irish offensive line has been named to the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll, which is given to the nation's best offensive line.

After the USC game, the Notre Dame offensive line led the country in pass blocking efficiency according to Pro Football Focus.

One of the guys they are blocking for, quarterback Ian Book, says the Midseason Honor Roll is well deserved.

"Our o-line does such a great job," Book said. "They keep me safe. I trust all of those guys, whatever play it is to do their responsibility. I am super proud of them. It's an awesome accomplishment. I know they are excited and have half of a season to keep going but they've done a great job. I really just trust those guys. There is so much leadership already with all five of them. It's great I couldn't ask for anything more."

We'll see that Notre Dame offensive line go up against a solid Michigan defense on Saturday night.

Kickoff between the Fighting Irish and the Wolverines is set for 7:30 PM on ABC.