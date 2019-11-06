Notre Dame more focused after Virginia Tech win

In the week following the Michigan loss, there was a lot of criticism and outside noise directed at the Irish.

But now, after the win against Virginia Tech, the noise has died down.

All last week, head coach Brian Kelly said the Irish needed to get back to playing physical football and that they needed to rediscover their identity.

They sure did with the 21-20 win over Virginia Tech.

After the game, Kelly said the Irish were tight and tense all week and that this week the team, and Ian Book especially, should be loose.

His players say they are as focused as ever.

“I wouldn't say relaxed or made us loose,” cornerback Troy Pride Jr. said. “I mean we know, like I said, you never want to feel like that again. So, with that, you take that, and you build off of it. Like I said, we've got a very resilient win this past weekend. But it's never feeling like that again. So, whatever we have to do to never feel that way again each and every week is what we're going to do.”

“Probably a little tight, but I mean, we're back to playing our style of football,” defensive end Khalid Kareem said. “We're playing for each other out there. Like I said, we came together just as players. The important people are the guys in this room.”

The Irish are back in action Saturday night as they take on Duke.

