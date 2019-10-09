Notre Dame men's golf starts off historic season in style

Tuesday at the Warren Golf Course, the Notre Dame men's golf team won the Fighting Irish Classic over North Carolina by one stroke.

The victory clinched Notre Dame's third tournament win of the season in four tries, a feat that has never been done by an Irish golf team before.

"Where it's come has been unreal to be honest with you," Notre Dame head coach John Handrigan said. "It's hard to put into words. They've done so much. I'm proud of those guys. Coach Gump and I, we push them really hard. For them to come through this is very deserving for them. Coach Gump has done a great job [to] help the players as well. It's just great to see how far they've come."

The team also tied the 1999-2000 Notre Dame golf team for most tournament wins in an academic year, and the Irish still have six more tournaments before the ACC Championships begin in mid-April.

With the recent success, Notre Dame finally feels like they are getting the respect they deserve.

"All the talent has definitely been there on our team," Irish junior golfer Davis Chatfield said. "We've been working our tails off the last couple of months especially. We definitely think we can hang with the big guys, and we're showing it now."

