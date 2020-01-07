Notre Dame men's basketball ranks No. 1 in assist-to-turnover ratio

Notre Dame may only be 1-2 in ACC play and 10-4 overall this season, but the Fighting Irish rank first in the country in Mike Brey's favorite statistic: assist-to-turnover ratio.

In 14 games this season, Notre Dame is averaging 1.96 assists per turnover. That is three-tenths better than the second team in the country, Gonzaga.

"To be honest, I don't think that's a surprise at all because of the guys we have here," Irish forward John Mooney said. "We are very skilled players. I think one through 10, we can all put it on the ground and create, and we're all good with the ball. Those numbers aren't surprising to anyone. It's just a matter of keeping it up."

Not turning the ball over is something Mike Brey really takes pride in. His two biggest rules in his program are to go to class and take care of the ball.

Notre Dame is certainly taking care of the ball so far this season, and Brey hopes it continues moving forward.

"We've been taking care of it," Brey said. "We've been good with it, and we are starting to feel better about stepping into our open shot. We're not as reluctant. I think it's because our three sophomores are not as reluctant to shoot it."

Notre Dame will look to keep it up in their second straight road game Wednesday night when they take on NC State.

Tip is scheduled for 7 PM on ESPN 2.