Notre Dame looks to bounce back against Virginia Tech

The Irish have been able to bounce back quite well following a loss. The last time Notre Dame lost back-to-back games was in 2016, when the Domers lost to USC and Saturday's opponent, Virginia Tech.

In 2016, Notre Dame fell to Virginia Tech after blowing a 17-point halftime lead.

That was the last time the Irish fell to an ACC opponent. The Domers finished the year 4-8, and coach Brian Kelly made some big changes. He brought in Mike Elko and Clark Lea to fix the defense, and Notre Dame has been on the up ever since.

For the first time in the Kelly era, Notre Dame has recorded double-digit wins in back to back seasons. Just like Notre Dame found itself after the 2016 season, Kelly hopes they can find themselves again and bounce back against Virgina Tech.

"There is a lot of changes we have made within the program," Kelly said. "You know, just with our identity, our standards within the program to make certain. A lot of different things. As I mentioned earlier, at the outset, this is about our football team getting back to their identity and the standards that have gotten them to this point. We got away from it; it is time to get back to it."

Kickoff is on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on WNDU.

