Notre Dame legend Brian Boulac passes away at 79 years old

Notre Dame legend Brian Boulac passed away last night at the age of 79.

Boulac's life revolved around Notre Dame. He played football for the Fighting Irish from 1959 to 1962, and was also the first softball coach at the university.

Boulac helped the Notre Dame football team win three national championships as an assistant coach under Ara Parseghian and Dan Devine.

Boulac was also a long time administrator for Notre Dame athletics before he retired in 2009.

On top of it all, Boulac was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2014.