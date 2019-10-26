Notre Dame is ready for the rivalry game with Michigan

Notre Dame-Michigan is one of the most historic rivalries in all of college football. The rivalry dates back all the way to 1887 between these two schools.

One thing that makes the rivalry so special is the proximity. South Bend and Ann Arbor are separated by 178 miles making Michigan it one of the only schools the Domers actually bus to.

Another reason this rivalry is so good: it's between two of the winningest programs in college football history. Notre Dame has the seventh most wins in the country with 902 total victories, while Michigan sits a top of the world at No. 1 with 958 total wins.

The dislike for each other is strong but Brian Kelly says he and his players have the ultimate respect for Michigan.

"I think it's a game that our players are keenly aware of its great history and tradition over the years," Kelly said. "A lot of these guys are recruited to Notre Dame as well. Clearly, the guys know Michigan. They know the history and tradition of it. They know it's a really good football team. Look, what gets their attention more than anything else, it's a really good football team. If it wasn't, we would be talking about other things."

