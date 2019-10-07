Notre Dame in first place after Day 1 of Fighting Irish Classic

Through Day 1 of the Fighting Irish Classic at the Warren Golf Course, Notre Dame is in first place.

The Irish are 14-under par and seven strokes in front of North Carolina (-7) who is in second place.

Notre Dame freshman Palmer Jackson shot seven-under par on the day and sits just four strokes back from Rutgers' Christopher Gotterup for first place.

Irish junior Davis Chatfield finished five-under after recording a career low round of 64. Chatfield finished Day 1 fourth overall.

Notre Dame Senior Davis Lamb sits in 8th place after shooting two-under par.