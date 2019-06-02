Notre Dame hosts Sunday Night Football camp

Today, Brian Kelly and the Irish hosted Sunday Night Football at the Labar Practice Fields, where high schoolers from all over the country hoped to get noticed by several colleges across the Midwest.

.

The Notre Dame coaching staff also had their eyes on a few players.

One of those high schoolers was Class of 2022 defensive back Bobby Taylor from Houston Heights High School. Taylor is the son of former Golden Domer and first-team All-American Bobby Taylor.

The Irish were also keeping a close eye on 2021 four star wide receiver Deion Colzie from Athens Academy in Georgia.

.

Brian Kelly told the players before the camp he is looking not just for football talent but players who love the game.

Next week, the Notre Dame football program will have it's 2019 Irish Invasion with several of the country's top recruits in attendance.