Notre Dame hopes to play better offensively on the road

The Notre Dame men's basketball team is currently 9-4 on the season but all nine of those wins have come at Purcell Pavilion.

Tomorrow, the Irish are back on the road again to take on Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.

In South Bend, the Domers are averaging 72.7 points per game.

Away from Purcell, Notre Dame is averaging 58.6 points per night.

Clearly, there is a big difference for the Irish on the road versus at home..

"We could really use an offensive rhythm for close to 40 minutes away from our building," Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said. "We have not had that yet. We've had spurts but we are going to have to be able to have to do that longer."

Notre Dame believes if they can play like they are at home away from home, they'll have a good chance to beat Syracuse.

"We've talked about how we're playing with a swagger when we are at home just going out extremely confident in ourselves and our teammates," Irish forward John Mooney said. "I think when we are playing well at home it gives us more juice and more sense of confidence. We're just going to have to go out with that same swagger that we've been playing with at home these last couple of weeks and just do it on the road."

On the road tomorrow, Notre Dame will look to get its first ACC win of the season.

Tip between the Fighting Irish and the Syracuse Orange is set for 4 PM on ESPN 2.