Notre Dame hopes to make statement in Game 1 against Louisville

The last time Notre Dame played in a football game, the Golden Domers were stomped by Clemson 30-3 in the College Football Playoff.

In their next game on the field, the Fighting Irish want to prove they belong in the conversation among the nation's elite teams.

The excitement is building around the football program as they begin the 2019 season.

During fall camp, several members of the Fighting Irish have been saying the same thing - they want to get back to the college football playoff and win the whole thing

Obviously, winning a national championship doesn't happen over night and Notre Dame wants to make a statement on Monday against Louisville to show they deserve to be in the college football playoff conversation.

"It's really big to come out and make a statement just so you can build upon that," Notre Dame defensive end Khalid Kareem said. "You don't want to come out soft and not making tackles because some of that stuff bleeds into the rest of the season but if you come out strong, you can make a statement and definitely build upon that. Just send a message to everyone that we're here. We're ready to play."

Notre Dame and Louisville kick off the 2019 season Monday at 8 PM on ESPN.