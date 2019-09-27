Notre Dame hopes to bounce back against Virginia

There has been no rest for the Irish.

After last week's Top 10 showdown with Georgia, Notre Dame is rewarded with a Top 20 matchup against Virginia.

The Irish fell last week to the Bulldogs 23-17 in a game the Irish had a chance to win in the final seconds.

Despite the loss, Notre Dame gained some national recognition that they could hang with some of the country's best teams, which is why they remained in the AP Top 10 after the loss.

However, after the game, Brian Kelly said Saturday's game against Virginia will really determine how the Irish will fare the rest of the season. Will the Irish bounce back or lose for the second straight week?

Kelly believes his team is primed for a bounce-back.

"I think our team will define who they are this week because they are coming off of a game where they were disappointed in their performance so they have a chance to do something about it," Kelly said. "So this is a good opportunity to define who you are. I've got a good feeling they are going to respond in the right way but again it's closer to define who you are coming after a loss than it is any time after a win."

In the Brian Kelly era, Notre Dame is 17-12 following a loss....we'll see if the Fighting Irish are able to bounce back in a Top 20 showdown with Virginia on Saturday.

You can catch the game on WNDU at 3:30 PM.