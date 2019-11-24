Notre Dame home win streak extends to 18 games

Notre Dame capped off their home schedule against Boston College with a dominating 40-7 victory.

The win means the home win streak lives on heading into next season.

“It's really special we always want to stay undefeated at home,” wide receiver Cole Kmet said. “It's a big deal to us. And obviously winning on senior day was the icing on the cake.”

Notre Dame has now won 18-straight games at home.

“To be able to defend our home this whole entire season is a huge goal of ours and it feels great,” quarterback Ian Book said. “Just to be able to play like that for our seniors is what we wanted to do tonight. It's a game we will remember forever.”

Their last loss came way back in September 2017 against Georgia.

It's the third-longest winning streak at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Irish can tie the second-longest streak next season which was 19 games back in the late 80s.

Protecting their house is something head coach Brian Kelly says he preaches all season long starting with fall camp.

“It is a big deal,” Kelly said. “It's important. And if you look at the schedule you can imagine, most teams play seven games at home. If you can protect your house and do okay on the road, you're in the mix. So it's a huge point of emphasis. A standard of play that exists when we are in this stadium. And that standard needs to be one that protects this house.

The Irish will have to wait a while of course to continue that win streak.

The next home game isn't until Sept. 12 against Arkansas.

But before we get too ahead of ourselves...this season is not over yet.

It was announced today that Notre Dame's final game of the regular season at Stanford will be played at 4 p.m. on Fox.

