Notre Dame hockey expected to be without goalie Cale Morris this weekend

This Friday, Notre Dame hockey plays its season opener against the Air Force, and the Irish will most likely be taking the ice without one of their best players.

Senior goalie Cale Morris is expected to miss this weekend after suffering an upper-body injury during training camp.

Morris enters the year as the preseason all-Big 10 first-team goalie after Morris posted 19 wins with a .930 save percentage a season ago.

Head coach Jeff Jackson says he's going to use this time to get Morris healthy and to get the freshman Ryan Bischel some time.

"It's not a major injury," Jackson said. "It's just a minor thing. This time of the year, it's better to be precautionary, especially with the bye week coming up next week. I would like to make sure he is fully healthy before we throw him in there. I had planned on playing the freshman at least one or two games during this stretch anyways, so it just makes it a more natural ability to play him."

Notre Dame starts the season this Friday night against the Air Force with or without Morris.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

