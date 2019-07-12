Notre Dame hires Link Jarrett to be head baseball coach

Notre Dame has hired Link Jarrett to be the new Fighting Irish head baseball coach.

Jarrett spent the last seven years as the skipper at UNC Greensboro.

While at UNCG, Jarrett led the Spartans to its first-ever conference tournament championship in 2017 and the school's second ever regular season championship in 2018.

Jarrett hopes he can bring that same success to Notre Dame.

"I want to build this program into one that will contend for championships in the ACC," Jarrett said in a press release. "We have to work tirelessly to upgrade everything that we do in our program. I want this program to be a model of consistency and excellence in college baseball."

UNC Greensboro won at least 34 games in the past four seasons under Jarrett's leadership.