Notre Dame has chance to win out at home for second straight season

Notre Dame football has now won three games in a row for the second time this season.On Saturday, the Fighting Irish can accomplish one of their big goals they have every season.

Notre Dame enters Saturday's game with Boston College 6-0 in the House that Rockne Built this season. With a win, the Irish would win out at home for the second straight season.

With a victory over the Eagles, the Domers would also win their 18th straight game in Notre Dame Stadium.

Winning out at home is one of the top goals of the program every year and Brian Kelly says it's something his team really wants to accomplish.

"Our players take great pride in protecting their house, if you will," Kelly said. "It's been a big source of pride in terms of our summer workouts. It's clearly a goal of ours. Winning at home is important. It sets up your schedule. You're generally playing six, seven games at home. It sets up your year. Yeah, we take a great deal of pride and have a great student following. We love playing in front of our students and our fans and it's a great atmosphere."

Of course, the last time the Irish will experience the home game atmosphere this season will be this Saturday against Boston College.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 PM right here on WNDU.