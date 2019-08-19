Notre Dame freshman safety Kyle Hamilton continues to impress in Fall Camp

The media has been invited out to six of Notre Dame's fall camp practices so far, and after every practice the chatter is always about freshman safety Kyle Hamilton.

In the six practices open to the media, the freshman safety has recorded seven interceptions which is by far the most on the team.

Due to Notre Dame's restrictions shooting practice, 16 News Now is not able to shoot those interceptions, but Hamilton has picked off quarterback Phil Jurkovec six times and Ian Book once.

"He fits well with our scheme here and the safety group as a whole," Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman said. "It's good. His strength's compliment us so it's a good fit. He continues to make the safety group stronger. It's really nice to see him come along."

Hamilton recorded two interceptions in Saturday's practice inside Notre Dame Stadium and Brian Kelly says Hamilton has caught his eye during fall camp.

"He's now got me attention a little bit more," Kelly said. "So I see him more in terms of what he's doing. There's no doubt. He's a good player. He's young. He's still growing. He's still learning. He's going to be a good player. There's no doubt."

Hamilton may be playing behind two captains at the safety position but Kelly seems to believe he will get some game action this season.