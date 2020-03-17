Notre Dame football to play UNLV in 2022

On Tuesday, UNLV announced that they will play at Notre Dame Stadium in 2022.

This will be the first meeting on the football field ever between Notre Dame and UNLV.

“Nothing says college football history more than playing a game at Notre Dame,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement posted on the university’s website. “We are looking forward to taking our team and our fans to South Bend for what is sure to be a memorable experience.”

The Irish still have one more game left to be scheduled in 2022.

It will not be a home and home against UNLV. The Rebels have not been great recently. UNLV has not recorded more than five wins in a season since 2013.

Last season, Notre Dame played against first time opponents three times when the Irish squared up against New Mexico, Bowling Green and Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

The Irish will also open their home slate in 2020 against a first time opponent when Arkansas comes to town.