On Monday it was announced the Fighting Irish will welcome the Cal Golden Bears to Notre Dame Stadium on September 17th in a one game agreement.

The two football programs have not played each other since the 1967 season.

The two schools have only played on the football field four times, and the Irish have walked off the field victorious after every single meeting.

In 2022, the Irish will also open on the road at Ohio State and will host the Clemson Tigers in November.