Notre Dame football team thankful for their brotherhood

Notre Dame football is perhaps in the best stretch of the Brian Kelly era.

With a win against Stanford on Saturday, the Fighting Irish would claim their third straight 10-win season for the first time since the Lou Holtz era.

The players say the success in recent years comes down to the culture Kelly created in South Bend and the brotherhood they've developed in the locker room.

"Honestly, I am thankful for everything," Irish wide receiver Lawrence Keys III said. "These guys, they are a wonderful group of guys. I love them to death. I am willing to do anything for them because I know they'd do anything for me. I've got their back and just like they have mine."

The players say that's what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.

"Man, I am thankful for the brotherhood," Fighting Irish linebacker Bo Bauer said. "This locker room is close-knit. I don't feel like there is any position group that is separate from one another. Everybody really has love for each other. I've had old guys, young guys just come to me and help me out in moments and I hoped I've helped them out. We really build off of each other's energy on up and down days. It's just a really good brotherhood."

The Irish hope that brotherhood bond can get them the big win on Saturday against Stanford.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on FOX.

