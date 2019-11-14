Notre Dame football sell-out streak expected to end

Fighting Irish football has sold 273 games in a row in Notre Dame Stadium, but Notre Dame officials expect the second longest sell-out streak in NCAA history to come to an end on Saturday against Navy.

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick released the following statement:

"Based on ticket sales through Wednesday, we do not anticipate sellouts for our games against Navy and Boston College. That this comes during a time of sustained success for our football program reflects both challenges impacting the ticket market nationwide and the unique dynamics of this year's schedule.

Most importantly, however, we are grateful to our fans who have filled the stadium for the last 273 games - dating back to our November 1973 game against Air Force - and 321 of the last 322 contests dating back to 1964.

We will continue the tradition of making Notre Dame Stadium a destination for generations of Fighting Irish students, alumni and fans while providing the best possible atmosphere for our student-athletes."

Notre Dame has won 16 consecutive games at Notre Dame Stadium, including a 6-0 home slate last season. It is the third-longest winning streak at home for the Irish since Notre Dame Stadium opened in 1930.