Notre Dame football prepares for Stanford

Notre Dame looks to finish the regular season with 10 wins for the third straight year.

In their way stands a familiar foe. The Irish will be heading out to California to visit the 4-7 Stanford Cardinal.

Last year saw a Top 10 matchup between the two teams, with the Irish coming out victorious 38-17.

The two teams have been playing for nearly 100 years, with the Golden Domers holding a slight edge in the matchup, winning 19 out of 32 games.

If the Irish come out with a win on Saturday, it would be their first victory at Stanford since 2007.

“A game that obviously we have not won at Stanford in quite some time,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “So, the focus is on playing well on the road against an opponent that certainly has our respect. As I mentioned, they have beaten us at Stanford Stadium and certainly have beaten us here.”

Kelly says the team has its hands full this week.

“So, our guys will have to play well,” Kelly said. “I think from our perspective, it's been a stingy team against the run, and that's an area that obviously we've got to be able to run the ball and continue to run the football.”

Kelly says the Irish will be leaving on Thanksgiving to make it out to the West Coast.

