Notre Dame football opens up fall camp

It's official. Notre Dame football is back. The Fighting Irish reported to Culver, Indiana this morning for the first day of fall camp.

"It was awesome," Irish quarterback Ian Book said. "It felt really good to get back out here, work with the guys, start getting ready for the season and put everything together. It was Day 1. I think everyone is happy with how it went but we have a lot of work to do."

This is the sixth year Brian Kelly and the Irish have come out to Camp Culver to open up practice.

"Good first day," Kelly said. "I told the guys it was extremely purposeful in the way they went to work. What we are trying to do here is lay down the programming for the season so when they play, they can call on what we do here in preseason practice."

Kelly says the first day of practice is like the first day of school. All of the players are excited and for that reason Kelly wanted to scale down the volume of plays for some of the team's veterans and wanted to focus more on their technique.

The Irish feel they are physically and mentally prepared for the upcoming season and are thrilled to be back on the practice field.

"[It's an] unbelievable feeling," Irish safety Jalen Elliott said. "We love the aspect of working and training for each other but whenever you get to get on that field, man, it's an amazing feeling. It's great to be back. Last first day out here so I'm excited, man."