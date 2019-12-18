Notre Dame finishes with 10th-ranked signing class

Brian Kelly and the Notre Dame football coaching staff put in quite the effort this signing day, bringing in 18 signees and one grad transfer to South Bend.

According to 247 Sports, Notre Dame has the tenth-rated signing class with two five-star recruits signing Wednesday: running back Chris Tyree from Virginia and wide receiver Jordan Johnson from St. Louis.

In this class, Notre Dame also signed five players who were ranked as the No. 1 player in their respective states.

Brian Kelly is thrilled with his class, not only because they are good athletes but good people. He expects some of them to compete right away.

"Just a great group that represents all of the things I am looking for, and our staff has been charged to find when it comes to recruiting football student-athletes to Notre Dame," Kelly said. "No.1, fit. When you talk about fit, cultural fit, academic fit and certainly they have to be able to fit as it relates to the skill in the classroom and on the football field. All of these young men are going to develop here at Notre Dame and graduate and contribute to championships."

Of the 19 new members of the Fighting Irish, Kelly expects nine of them to enroll early in January.

