Notre Dame dedicated to Camping World Bowl prep

The Golden Domers just arrived down in Orlando Monday afternoon to continue their prep for the Camping World Bowl.

The Irish are midway through their preparation and they are getting used to slight changes with the offensive schemes.

"We're getting after it," offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg said. "We're not taking this team lightly. They're a very good team. We're just going to keep going ahead. Put our head down and keep working."

Tommy Rees and Lance Taylor are taking the offensive reigns following the departure of Chip Long.

Now that finals are over, the Golden Domers can put all of their attention into getting one final win.

"It was a grind for most of the guys but coming out today, finals are over," linebacker Drew White said. "Guys are excited for the bowl game. Just excited to play together. So yeah the energy was out there today and I expect it to be out there for the rest of the Bowl game prep."

"Guys kind of had their attention a little bit elsewhere which is definitely understandable," captain and defensive lineman Khalid Kareem said. "But now with that kind of out the way, we're kind of full steam ahead. Really focused on Iowa State and trying to beat them. "

The Irish and Iowa State meet up Saturday at noon for the Camping World Bowl.

Our live reports from Orlando begin on Thursday

