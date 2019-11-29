Notre Dame can make history with win at Stanford on Saturday

With a win against Stanford on Saturday, the Fighting Irish will accomplish something that hasn't been done since Lou Holtz was roaming the sidelines at Notre Dame Stadium: win ten games in three consecutive seasons.

In fact, it's only been done once in the history of the Notre Dame football program, from 1991 to 1993.

It's no question that this is the best stretch in the Brian Kelly era in South Bend.

Kelly says he's tried to build consistency in his football program and always tries to get his team to play to his standard.

While Kelly acknowledges winning 10 games in three consecutive seasons is a big accomplishment, he says that's not what he's aiming for at Notre Dame.

"We don't put a number on it. We simply say that we want to graduate champions. And we want champion performances from our football team in our program each and every year. What that looks like sometimes we don't have control over that. We don't have any control what bowl game we go to per se. We don't have control over who the top four teams would be even if we felt like we had a championship football team. So, it's building a standard and what that expectation should look like in terms of how your team plays week in, week out."

This week, the Irish have Stanford.

Kickoff between Notre Dame and Stanford is set for 4 PM and you can catch the broadcast on FOX.

