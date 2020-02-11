Notre Dame baseball season begins on Valentine's Day

Baseball is finally back for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame opens up its season Friday on the road against the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

It will also be the first game Link Jarrett coaches as the skipper of the Fighting Irish.

"It's great," Jarrett said. "We've been going at it all fall. I felt like at the end of the fall, I wanted the team to be ready to play. You know, in the preseason you are going to be indoors the majority of the time, which we were. The guys have been receptive. Our fall workout was good. We are on track with our preseason. Our arms are starting to line up and we're ready to go."

The Golden Domers are pumped the season is finally here and they hope they can turn some heads in 2020.

"It's exciting," Irish pitcher Tommy Sheehan said. "We've been waiting awhile. We've been working hard here in the preseason. I think we've got a good group of guys returning too. I think we can surprise a few people this year."

Sheehan will get the start in the season opener on Valentine's Day. First pitch of the season will be at 5 p.m. in Birmingham.

