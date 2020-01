There are still have to wait 215 days until Notre Dame football's season opener in Dublin, Ireland against Navy on August 29th.

However, there will be football at Notre Dame stadium in less than three months.

On Monday, the university announced it will host it's annual Blue-Gold spring game on April 18th.

The game will start at 12:30 PM ET on NBC Sports Network.

Tickets for that game will be on sale starting on February 19th.