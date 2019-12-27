Notre Dame, Iowa State have fun at pep rallies before Camping World Bowl

On the eve of the Camping World Bowl, both Notre Dame and Iowa State showed off their school spirit with some pep rallies in Orlando before their first matchup.

The Iowa State faithful sang "Happy Birthday" to Cyclone quarterback Brock Purdy.

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly brought up the fact that the last time the Irish played a bowl game in Orlando, they went undefeated the next season.

Watch all of the sights and sounds from the two pep rallies in the video above.

