Notre Dame and Chip Long mutually agree to part ways

According to several reports, Notre Dame and offensive coordinator Chip Long are mutually parting ways.

.

The news has been confirmed by 16 News Now.

Long has been the offensive coordinator the past three seasons at Notre Dame.

His offense has been quite successful in South Bend.

.

The Fighting Irish averaged 34.2 points per game in 2017, which was the high of the Brian Kelly Era.

.

This season, Long's offense topped that mark averaging 37.1 points per game.

.

Last season, Long was the runner up for the Broyles Award, which is given to the top assistant in college football.

.

According to our friends at Irish Illustrated, Notre Dame is expected to promote from within.

It has also been reported that Long will not coach the Irish in the Camping World Bowl against Iowa State.

That game is on December 28th in Orlando.