Notre Dame Women's Basketball is ready for Syracuse

Notre Dame Women's Basketball looks to get their second ACC win of the year when they take on Syracuse Sunday afternoon.

The Irish are 1-1 in the ACC so far this season.

Notre Dame has won 21 straight games against the Orange and are 15-1 all time at the historic Carrier Dome.

Syracuse is coming off a thrilling win in overtime over the 8th ranked Florida State.

Head Coach Muffet McGraw says the ACC brings tough competition and the Irish need to be ready for it.

"They're one of the best teams in the league," McGraw said. "I think we have three teams ranked in the top ten. Syracuse lost at Louisville by three and then beats Florida State so they're a really good team. They've got great depth and athletic ability. They press the whole game so we'll see how that goes."

Notre Dame picked up its first ACC win earlier this week defeating Pittsburgh 60-52.

"We're undefeated in the new year," center Mikayla Vaughn said. "So I think that's a step in the right direction. Another team, another game. We know that they're coming off a hot win and we're going to be in their house. That's where they got their last win. So it's going to be the same, just difficult. We just need to make sure we're even better. Practice even harder."

Notre Dame and Syracuse tip off tomorrow at 4 on the ACC Network.

McGraw also announced today that sophomore guard Abby Prohaska is out for the year and will take a redshirt season.

Prohaska has been dealing with blood clots in her lungs.