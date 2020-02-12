Notre Dame women's basketball gains confidence with win streak

Notre Dame's women's basketball team is riding a three-game win streak and says it has added an air of confidence to the squad.

It's the longest win streak so far this season for the Irish, capped off with a win at home Sunday against Pittsburgh.

The Irish are hoping to use this momentum when they ship up to Boston for a game Thursday night.

"I think it's changing the way that we are at practice," forward Sam Brunelle said. "It's changing the way we act with each other. It's always great when you win because it just brings more positivity to the plate and more motivation to keep winning."

Boston College beat the Irish earlier in the season by 10 points.

Head Coach Muffet McGraw says they need this confidence with a tough schedule ahead.

"It's the confidence that we're really feeding off of," McGraw said. "But the schedule gets tougher. We've got to play four of the Top 5 teams coming up. So we do have some more confidence coming in. Hopefully we can stay out of foul trouble and just continue to make shots."

Notre Dame and Boston College tip off Thursday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

