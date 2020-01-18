Notre Dame Women's Basketball frustrated with this season

It's no secret that Notre Dame women's basketball hasn't had the season they were expecting to but the players are keeping their heads high.

"We work hard every day," guard Marta Sniezek said. "We're clearly a very young team so just gelling together more and working on our chemistry."

The Irish are 6-12 on the year and have won just two games at home.

They are currently on a four game losing streak.

The team had a solid November picking up a road win over a ranked Michigan.

But since then, the Blue and Gold have only won two games.

Head coach Muffet McGraw has voiced her frustrations and says she knows the team can play better.

"I think that's probably my biggest frustration is that I'm not seeing the improvement," McGraw said. "I think that we played better in November. Our game at Michigan was one of the highlights of the season right now. I thought we looked like and I cam back after that game and was like I thought we'd be really good in January, peaking in January. But honestly I think we're ahead of schedule. Things are looking really good now. And since then, we've won two games. I think that maybe the expectations are too much for them. I think we need to get back to the fundamentals and get each individual player to be playing better. We have to be playing our best basketball individually before how we play as a team. And we haven't gotten to that part yet."

The hits just keep on coming for the Irish.

McGraw announced today that freshman guard Anaya Peoples will be out for the rest of the year with a torn labrum.

Peoples injured her shoulder last Sunday against NC. State.

She averaged 12.6 points per game and was the team's leading rebounder.

The Irish are back in action Sunday at 1 against Miami at Purcell.