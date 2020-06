A member of the Notre Dame Baseball team was selected in the 5th round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

With the 143rd pick, the Cincinnati Reds to Right-Handed Pitcher Joe Boyle.

In his sophomore season in 2019, he appeared in 18 games for the Fighting Irish, where he had 39 strikeouts and pitched 25.2 innings.

Boyle was also named the top prospect from the Northwoods League in 2018.