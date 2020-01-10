Notre Dame-Michigan rivalry continues on the ice this weekend

It's Michigan week for Notre Dame hockey.

"We've played them in a lot of big games over the years, whether it be conference championships or NCAA tournaments," Notre Dame head coach Jeff Jackson said. "That's a sign of good programs too. When you have two really good programs, those rivalries develop."

On Friday, the Irish Icers take on the Wolverines at the Compton Family Ice Arena.

It's a big game, no doubt, for the Irish to climb the Big Ten standings, but it might be even bigger because it's Michigan.

"It's hard to describe," Irish forward Alex Steeves said. "My first Notre Dame-Michigan experience was actually the football game my freshman year. It's just a different kind of energy. It's a long, long storied rivalry. You just skate a little bit harder in warm ups when you play against Michigan."

Puck drop between these two rivals Friday night is at 7 p.m. The game can be seen on NBC Sports Network.

