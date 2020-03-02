Notre Dame Men's Basketball not focused on outside noise

Notre Dame men's basketball will be back at home to close out the regular season this week.

The Irish currently hold an 18-11 record and are 500 in the ACC play, but the Irish suffered a major blow to their NCAA tournament hopes over the weekend falling to Wake Forest by double digits.

"They know they have work to do," head coach Mike Brey said.

"I think they've been really good at focusing on the moment to get to 9-9 from 2-6. There's going to be so much crazy stuff that's going to happen.Why not us get in the middle of it and be part of the craziness?"

Notre Dame has just one quad one victory and according to many experts, they won't be a getting a bid to the big dance.

But the Irish aren't listening to that just yet.

"One of the things that's been the theme of this year, all year, is that we really only care about the people in our locker room, from 1-12 the guys, the coaching staff and our managers," forward John Mooney said. "The guys that believe in us, those are the people we care about. We don't really care about what anyone else is saying, all the bracket experts and stuff like that. We're just playing ball and we're going to do it day-by-day, take it one game at a time and continue to do that."

With that mindset, the Irish look to get a major resume booster and get an upset over the no. 7 Florida State on Wednesday night.

Tip-off is at 9.

