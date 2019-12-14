Notre Dame Hockey snaps six-game losing streak

Notre Dame Hockey snapped its six-game losing streak Saturday night as they beat Penn State 3-0.

Freshman Max Ellis got things going in the first period with his first collegiate goal.

In the second period, Alex Steeves and Graham Slaggert each added goals to give the Irish a cushion.

Goalie Cale Morris recorded 37 saves, the second most of his career in a shutout.

"This is the first time we've scored three goals in a while," head coach Jeff Jackson said. "Getting to three, generally the first team to three

wins in college hockey so getting that third goal was huge. I always concern myself with two goal leads, sometimes that's the worst lead in hockey so getting that third goal was really important. But with a team like Penn State you can't relax. They can score three goals in a period without a problem and that's why it's good we held the fort."

The Irish go in to a long break with a win. They are back in action on January 3 against Western Michigan.

