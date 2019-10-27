Notre Dame Hockey remains undefeated

Notre Dame Hockey was back in action Sat. night hosting Lake Superior State.

First period, Lakers are moving, Alex Ambrosio with the nice pass to Collin Saccoman and he lights the lamp. Lakers go on top 1-0.

Later in the first, Irish looked to take advantage on the power play. And who else but Cal Burke, the captain with the equalizer. Mike O’Leary and Matt Hellickson had the assists.

In the second period, tied up at three, Jake Pivonka breaks the tie to give the Irish the lead and they wouldn't look back.

Irish win 6 to 4.

Notre Dame remains undefeated on the year.

They open up Big Ten play next weekend as they head on the road to take on Minnesota.

